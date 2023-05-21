Dead – Death – Obituary News : Three injured in electric shock incident during repair work

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Rudrapur Kotwali Area of Deoria

A tragic incident occurred in the Mahiganj Sab Station near Rudrapur Kotwali area of Deoria on Sunday morning when three people, including a contractual electricity worker, were electrocuted while repairing a faulty wire.

The Incident

On Sunday morning, a group of three people, including a contractual electricity worker, were repairing a faulty wire near the Mahiganj Sab Station in Rudrapur Kotwali area of Deoria. However, during the repair work, they came in contact with a live wire, causing them to be electrocuted.

The three people were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, but unfortunately, one of them, a young man, succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The Victims

The victim who lost his life in the incident was identified as a young man. The other two victims, including the contractual electricity worker, were also severely injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Deoria.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the family of the deceased in shock and grief. The other two injured victims are still in critical condition and are being closely monitored by the medical staff.

The local authorities have taken note of the incident and have launched an investigation into the matter. The police are trying to determine the cause of the accident and are working to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Rudrapur Kotwali area of Deoria is a reminder of the dangers associated with electricity and the importance of taking necessary precautions while working with electricity. It is important for people to be aware of the hazards associated with electricity and take the necessary safety measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.

The incident highlights the need for better safety regulations and guidelines to be put in place for workers and individuals working with electricity. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that proper safety measures are in place and that workers are trained to work with electricity safely.

Lastly, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the injured victims a speedy recovery.

News Source : Ajay Singh

Source Link :बिजली फाल्‍ट ठीक करते समय हादसा, करंट की चपेट में आए तीन लोग; एक की मौत/