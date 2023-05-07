Dead – Death – Obituary News : Three-time World Series champ Vida Blue dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legendary Vida Blue: A Three-Time World Series Champion

On Sunday, the baseball world mourned the loss of Vida Blue, a former pitcher who helped the Oakland Athletics win three consecutive World Series championships in the 1970s. Blue was a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws and a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. He passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Blue made his debut for the Athletics at the age of 19 in 1969. He played for the A’s for nine years before he joined the San Francisco Giants and later the Kansas City Royals. He had two stints with the Giants in his career. Blue was known for his blazing fastball and his ability to strike out batters with ease. In 1971, he had a career year, winning both the American League MVP and the Cy Young Award. He dazzled with 301 strikeouts and led the league with a 1.82 ERA. He also led the majors with eight shutouts.

Starting in 1972, Oakland would begin its World Series three-peat. The Athletics defeated the Cincinnati Reds that year, the New York Mets in 1973, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974. Blue had 22 strikeouts in eight World Series game appearances but never picked up a winning decision. Despite this, his contributions to the team were invaluable, and he was a key part of their success during this era.

Blue’s impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he’s had on the community. For many years, he was such an integral part of the Junior Giants program. Larry Baer, the Giants’ president & CEO, added: “Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this time.”

Blue made 502 appearances in 17 seasons. He was 209-161 with 2,175 strikeouts. He was a six-time All-Star. He was not only an accomplished athlete but also a mentor and friend to many. Former Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart wrote on Twitter: “Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family.”

Blue was at the 50th anniversary celebration of the 1973 World Series-winning team in April. His presence was a reminder of the impact he had on the sport and the community. The Athletics released a statement on Blue’s death, saying, “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

In conclusion, Vida Blue was a legendary baseball player who will always be remembered for his incredible talent, his contributions to the sport, and his impact on the community. He was a three-time World Series champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Vida Blue.

