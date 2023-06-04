Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Three Women Sentenced to Death for Child Kidnapping in Akwa Ibom”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Title: Justice Served: Three Women Sentenced to Death for Kidnapping and Selling Children

Introduction: The Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo has sentenced three women to death for their involvement in kidnapping and selling children in the state. The women were found guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping, which is punishable by death under Section 1 of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.

The First Convict: Enobong Nsikak Sunday

Enobong Nsikak Sunday, a mother of two from Atiamkpat in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, met her downfall in her last business, which was the kidnap of a two-year girl she met at a vigil in Ifa Atai, Uyo. She deceived the child’s mother that she wanted to take the child to a hospital for treatment but instead kidnapped the child. Her actions show a lack of empathy and disregard for the safety and well-being of innocent children.

The Second Convict: Gertrude Thompson Akpan

Gertrude Thompson Akpan, a native of Ikot Eyo in Nsit Ubium, admitted to making a profit of N500,000 per child she kidnapped and N200,000 for those brought to her for sale. She deceived a mother of two children, aged two years and ten months, by claiming that the wife of the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, was empowering the poor and that she would take her to the First Lady for help. Her actions show a greed for money that blinded her to the harm she was causing to innocent children and their families.

The Third Convict: Mary Okon James

Mary Okon James, a native of Obotim in Nsit Ibom, admitted to buying one of the children at N200,000 and selling it for N500,000 in Aba. Her actions show a complete lack of remorse and empathy for the suffering she caused to innocent children and their families. She chose to engage in criminal activities to live a comfortable life, disregarding the consequences of her actions.

The Verdict: Justice Gabriel Ette’s Statement

Justice Gabriel Ette of the Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo stated that the confessional statements of the accused persons linked each other and firmly established that they constitute a sophisticated syndicate for their infamous trade. He emphasized that their actions disqualified them from continuing to walk free in organized society as every child is their potential victim. He noted that their actions caused harm to innocent children and their families, and they showed a complete lack of empathy and remorse.

Justice Ette sentenced the three women to death by hanging, stating that those who murder sleep do not deserve to dream. He condemned their actions and emphasized that they must pay for their crimes. He hoped that their punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who engage in similar criminal activities.

Conclusion: The sentencing of the three women to death for their involvement in kidnapping and selling children in Akwa Ibom State is a clear indication that justice has been served. Their actions caused harm to innocent children and their families, and they showed a complete lack of empathy and remorse. The verdict sends a strong message that such criminal activities will not be tolerated in society, and those who engage in them will be punished accordingly. It is hoped that this decision will serve as a deterrent to others who may consider engaging in similar criminal activities.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Three women sentenced to death by hanging for kidnapping and selling children in Akwa Ibom/