Dead – Death – Obituary News : Thrissur Auto Ambulance Crash: Death Toll Reaches Two, Two in Treatment

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Thrissur

Two people lost their lives in a tragic accident that involved an ambulance and an auto-rickshaw in Thrissur. The incident took place near the Eravu Kappal Palli on the State Highway, leaving a three-year-old child without a father.

The Victims

The deceased have been identified as Adrinath, a three-year-old child’s father, and Jithu, the auto-rickshaw driver who was also the child’s uncle. Adrinath was being rushed to the hospital in the ambulance after he suffered a severe injury in a previous accident, while Jithu was driving the auto-rickshaw.

The Accident

The accident occurred when the ambulance, which was speeding down the highway, collided with the auto-rickshaw. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged, and the victims were pronounced dead on the spot.

The Aftermath

The accident has left the family of the deceased in shock and despair. Adrinath’s wife, who was waiting at the hospital, is yet to come to terms with the tragedy. The child, who lost his father and uncle in the accident, will now grow up without them.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. Speeding and reckless driving are the leading causes of road accidents in India, and it is high time that we take steps to address this issue.

The Way Forward

The authorities must take immediate action to prevent such tragedies from recurring. Steps such as installing speed cameras, increasing fines for traffic violations, and conducting regular road safety awareness campaigns can go a long way in improving road safety.

Additionally, drivers must also take responsibility for their actions and drive responsibly. They must adhere to traffic rules and regulations and avoid reckless driving, which can put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Thrissur has left two families devastated and serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. It is up to all of us to work towards creating safer roads and preventing such tragedies from occurring.

News Source : Zee Malayalam News Desk

Source Link :Thrissur auto ambulance accident death toll rises to two 2 people in treatment | തൃശൂർ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരണം രണ്ടായി; പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന കുഞ്ഞും മരിച്ചു/