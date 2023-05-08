Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tibetan Filmmaker Pema Tseden Dies at 53

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pema Tseden, Tibetan Art House Film Director, Dies at 53

Pema Tseden, the Tibetan art house film director known for films such as “Jinpa” and “Balloon,” has passed away at the age of 53. He died suddenly in Tibet due to an acute illness, though some unconfirmed Chinese-language media sources suggest that he had a heart attack.

Pema Tseden was a professor at the Film School of the China Academy of Art, which announced his passing in a statement. “Due to the sudden incident, the school will work with Mr Tseden’s family to deal with the follow up matters. The relevant information will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

Pema Tseden, also known as Wanmaciadan, was ethnically Tibetan and worked within the official Chinese film system of script approvals, censorship, and release permits. He was the first Tibetan student to graduate from the prestigious Beijing Film School.

The director has been described as a pioneer of the Tibetan New Wave and has directed films such as “Silent Holy Stones,” “The Sun Beaten Path,” and “Tharlo.” His last three completed features were all invited to play at the Venice festival.

Pema Tseden’s most recent film, “Snow Leopard,” completed filming in July 2020. The drama film is believed to be about a conflict between a father and a son after a snow leopard kills nine of a herder’s goats. The son wants to kill the leopard, but the father insists on letting the animal go unharmed. The film stars Jinpa, Xiong Ziqi, and Tseten Tashi, with cinematography by Belgian DoP Matthias Delvaux. The film is produced by Zhang Jian, Zhou Hao, and Wang Lei and presented by Great Luck Films, Lead Culture Media, Dzona Pictures, and Mani Stone Pictures.

“We are working on the post-production. We plan to finish everything by October, and then start submitting the film to the festivals,” Pema Tseden’s team told Variety by email last year. The status of the film’s release is currently unknown.

Pema Tseden had also received government approval to shoot another film known variously as “Stranger” and “Have a Nice Trip” about a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle around Tibet looking for a woman.

The news of Pema Tseden’s passing has been met with sadness and tributes from the film industry. Kiki Fung, programmer at the Hong Kong International Film Festival, wrote on Facebook, “Such terrible, terrible, terribly sad news of your passing, Pema Tseden, one of the most distinctive voices of contemporary cinema. I wish this wasn’t true.”

News Source : Patrick Frater

Source Link :Pema Tseden Dead: Tibet New Wave Film Director Was 53/