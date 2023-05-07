Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tiger Shroff: Rumored Death in Accident Debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Tiger Shroff Dead or Alive?

A few days ago, rumors started circulating on social media that Bollywood actor and fitness icon, Tiger Shroff, had passed away. His fans were left distressed and started searching for his death news, with various hashtags trending on Twitter. However, it is important to address this news and debunk the rumors as millions of innocent people have been misled by this news.

Specs of Tiger Shroff

Name Tiger Shroff Age 32 years Height 1.75 m 5′ 9” Birth Date 2 March 1990 Birth Place Mumbai Country India Net Worth 500 Crore INR

Despite the ongoing death rumors, we can confirm that Tiger Shroff is still alive. Reports suggest that thousands of people are spreading fake death hoaxes about celebrities on the internet to gain likes and shares on their posts and become more famous on social media. However, spreading fake news about someone is against ethics and not appropriate.

Tiger Shroff Death in Accident

We urge people to fact-check before sharing or forwarding any claims made by social media as there are many individuals spreading death hoaxes about celebrities. This is not the first time we have seen such stories, with other celebrities like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sunny Deol also being victims of death hoaxes. Stay away from such fake sources and stay tuned to this website for more updates.

News Source : Surprise Movies

Source Link :Is Tiger Shroff Dead or Alive? Indian actor Death In Accident Debunked/