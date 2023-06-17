Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tik Tok Star Monika Thakuri Passes Away”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TikTok Star Monika Thakuri Passes Away: A Shocking News for Her Fans

The TikTok community is in deep sorrow as the news of Monika Thakuri’s sudden demise broke out. The 22-year-old Nepali TikTok star, who had more than 1.7 million followers on the platform, passed away on July 11th, 2021. Her fans and followers are in shock and mourning, and the news has spread like wildfire on social media.

Who was Monika Thakuri?

Monika Thakuri was a popular TikTok star from Nepal. She was born on 18th August 1998 in the Kavrepalanchok district of Nepal. She gained immense popularity on TikTok for her lip-sync videos and dance performances. She was also known for her acting skills, and her fans loved her for her bubbly and energetic personality. She was an inspiration for many young girls who aspired to become social media influencers.

What Happened to Monika Thakuri?

The cause of Monika Thakuri’s death has not been disclosed yet. However, some reports suggest that she died due to a heart attack. Her sudden demise has left her fans and followers heartbroken and in shock. Many of them have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences.

Monika Thakuri’s Legacy

Monika Thakuri’s legacy will live on in the hearts of her fans and followers. She was a rising star on TikTok and had a bright future ahead of her. Her popularity on the platform was a testament to her talent and hard work. She was an inspiration for many young girls who wanted to pursue a career in social media influencing. Her sudden demise has left a void in the TikTok community, and her fans will miss her dearly.

Reactions on Social Media

Monika Thakuri’s fans and followers have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences. Her sudden death has left them in shock, and they are finding it hard to come to terms with the news. Many of them have shared her videos and photos on their social media handles as a tribute to her. The hashtag #RIPMonikaThakuri has been trending on Twitter, and her fans have been pouring in their condolences.

One of her fans tweeted, “I can’t believe Monika Thakuri is no more. She was such a talented and beautiful person. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Monika. You will be missed.” Another fan wrote, “I am in shock and disbelief. Monika Thakuri was one of my favorite TikTok stars, and I can’t believe she is gone. She was such a bright and bubbly personality. Rest in peace, Monika.”

The Final Words

The sudden demise of Monika Thakuri has left a void in the TikTok community. She was a rising star on the platform and had a bright future ahead of her. Her fans and followers will miss her dearly, and her legacy will live on in their hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Monika Thakuri!

Monika Thakuri Tik Tok death Monika Thakuri passed away Tik Tok star Monika Thakuri dead Monika Thakuri cause of death Monika Thakuri obituary

News Source : Malik Shoaib

Source Link :Tik tok star monika thakuri has passed away news|Tik tok star monika thakuri death news/