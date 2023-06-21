Dead – Death – Obituary News : TikTok star and mother killed in car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who is Britney Joy and What Happened to Her?

The news of Britney Joy’s death has shocked the public, and everyone is searching for more information about her. Britney Murphy, also known as ThatGirlBritneyJoy on TikTok, was a popular content creator with over 400,000 followers. On Monday, June 21st, she and her mother Sherie Smith were involved in a fatal car accident while heading to Houston’s Emancipation Park to observe Juneteenth.

The accident claimed both their lives, leaving behind devastated family and friends. Tiffany Smith Cofield, Murphy’s sister, expressed her grief in an interview with ABC 13, saying, “No matter what, I will always miss my mother and sister. They were my closest pals. They were everything.”

The accident footage shows that Murphy was driving when a truck hit the vehicle she and her mother were in. The Houston police department is still investigating the incident, and no charges have been filed yet.

The family is in shock and not adequately prepared to bury Murphy and Smith at the same time. To help with the funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up, and it has raised over $55,000 out of a $70,000 target.

Murphy gained popularity on TikTok in just four months after capturing the attention of many on social media with her unique style of comedy. Her sister, Cofield, expressed her pride in her sister, saying, “I was so proud of her.” Murphy’s followers are also mourning her loss and paying tribute to her on social media.

In conclusion, the public was shocked to hear about Britney Joy’s death. She was a popular content creator on TikTok with over 400,000 followers. Her fatal car accident also claimed the life of her mother, leaving behind devastated family and friends. The investigation is still ongoing, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the burial expenses. Her unique style of comedy had captured the attention of many, and her followers are mourning her loss and paying tribute to her on social media.

TikTok Influencer Car Accident Mother-Daughter Car Crash Tragedy Social Media Star Loses Mom in Car Accident TikTok Celebrity Mourns Mother’s Death Viral Content Creator Coping with Tragic Loss

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :TikTok star with her mom killed in car crash/