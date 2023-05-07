Dead – Death – Obituary News : TikTok star Bobby Moody dies by suicide at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

EXTREMELY SAD NEWS: BELOVED TIKTOK USER, BOBBY MOODY, PASSES AWAY AT 46

The world of social media has been rocked by the news of Bobby Moody’s passing. The TikTok user, who was known for his hilarious videos featuring his close-knit family, passed away on April 28 at his home in Mississippi. He was only 46 years old.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their three children, Caitlin, Max, and Charlie. In a heartbreaking TikTok video announcing his passing, Bobby’s family described him as a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. They revealed that Bobby had taken his own life as a result of financial difficulties, leaving his family in an emotional and financial crisis.

The video also included a series of memories of Bobby with his loved ones, and directed viewers to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf. The campaign has since raised over $62,000. The family has asked anyone who has been touched by Bobby’s life, either personally or through his TikTok page, to consider donating to help them during this difficult time.

Bobby’s wife, Jennifer, also shared a post on Instagram that was written by her cousin. In the post, her cousin expressed the family’s grief and anger at Bobby’s passing, and urged others to remember that suicide is a growing problem that affects many families. The post emphasized that while sadness, hopelessness, and despair are a part of life, they should never be the center of the platforms we spend so much time on.

Bobby was a beloved TikTok user, with over 361,000 followers at the time of his death. He was known for his playful videos featuring his family, and often joked in his bio that he was “only here to embarrass my daughter.” His most recent video, uploaded just two days before his passing, showed his daughter Kaitlyn doing an “annoying baseball fan impersonation” during one of his games.

The news of Bobby’s passing has left his fans and followers devastated. He was a positive and uplifting presence on social media, and his videos brought joy to many people’s lives. Our hearts go out to Bobby’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

News Source : USA TOPNews.MEDIA

Source Link :Bobby Moody, a popular TikTok personality, has died by suicide at the age of 46/