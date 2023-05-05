Dead – Death – Obituary News : “TikTok Star Bobby Moudy Dies by Suicide at 46 Due to Financial Strain”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TikTok Star Bobby Moudy Dies by Suicide at 46 Due to Financial Pressures

The world was left in shock after the announcement of the death of Bobby Moudy, a 46-year-old TikTok star who died by suicide on April 28, 2021. According to his family, Bobby was “weighed down by financial pressures.” In a statement posted on his daughter Kaytlin Moudy’s TikTok account, the family shared that Bobby was a “loving husband, brother, and friend” and a victim of suicide.

Bobby was known for posting wholesome content on TikTok with his family. He was full of life and laughs, but the family revealed that he was also weighed down by financial pressures, leaving his wife Jennifer and three children in emotional and financial crisis. Jennifer expressed her heartbreak and loss in an Instagram post, saying that it’s difficult to express the thoughts and feelings they have, but they are directing their anger at the choice and sadness for the loss of an amazing husband, father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend.

Jennifer also used the post to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic, saying that as a family, they don’t want other families to endure such a loss. She mentioned the alarming statistics, stating that on average, there are 130 suicides per day, and those numbers are not okay.

Tributes poured in from hordes of fans who were shocked to hear about Bobby’s sudden death. The family is asking for donations through a GoFundMe page set up by a close family friend to support the Moudy family. The page has raised more than $61,000 in donations as of press time.

The death of Bobby Moudy is a reminder that mental health is crucial and that financial struggles can take a toll on a person’s mental well-being. It’s important to seek help and support when feeling overwhelmed by financial pressures or any other mental health issues. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :TikTok star Bobby Moudy dead by suicide at 46 amid ‘financial pressures’/