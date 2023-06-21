Dead – Death – Obituary News : TikTok star Britney Joy mourned after tragic death at 35

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Britney Joy, a popular TikTok star, has passed away at the age of 35. The news of her tragic death has left her fans and followers in shock and disbelief. Britney, also known as ThatGirlBritneyJoy, had over 400,000 followers on TikTok and was known for her comedy skits and vlogs.

The fatal crash that claimed Britney’s life also took the life of her mother, Sherie Smith, who was traveling with her to a Juneteenth celebration in Houston, Texas. The incident occurred when a truck hit the car they were in. Houston police are investigating the crash, but no charges have been filed yet.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media, as fans and followers express their sadness and shock at the news. Britney’s sister, Tiffany Smith Cofield, has also spoken out about the tragedy, stating that the family is not prepared to lay both Murphy and Smith to rest at the same time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Britney’s rise to fame on TikTok was swift and impressive. In just four months, she went from having 4,000 followers to over 400,000. Her unique sense of humor and relatable content quickly captured the attention of many on social media. She was known for her “get ready with me” style videos, as well as her comedy skits and vlogs.

The news of Britney’s passing has left a void in the TikTok community. Her followers and fans are mourning her loss and remembering her for the joy and laughter she brought to their lives. Britney Joy may be gone, but her legacy and impact on social media will live on.

In conclusion, the tragic passing of Britney Joy has left a deep impact on her fans and followers. Her unique sense of humor and relatable content on TikTok quickly gained her a massive following. Her sudden and untimely death has left a void in the social media community, and her fans are mourning her loss. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : The US Sun

Source Link :Britney Joy death updates — Tributes pour in for Houston TikToker who died at 35 as sister shares heartbreaking details/