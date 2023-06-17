Dead – Death – Obituary News : TikTok Star Monika Thakuri Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

BREAKING NEWS: Monika Thakuri (TikTok Star) Passed Away | Monika Thakuri Death News

Introduction

Monika Thakuri, a popular TikTok star, has passed away. The news of her untimely death has left her fans and followers in shock and disbelief. Thakuri had a massive following on social media, especially on TikTok, where she had over a million followers.

Details of the Incident

The details surrounding Monika Thakuri’s death are still unclear. However, reports suggest that she died due to a cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be saved. Thakuri was only 21 years old at the time of her death.

Monika Thakuri’s Career

Monika Thakuri was a rising star on TikTok. She was known for her lip-sync videos, dance videos, and comedy skits. Her videos were loved by her fans, and she had a massive following on the platform. Thakuri had also started to make a name for herself on Instagram, where she had over 200k followers.

Reactions from Fans and Followers

The news of Monika Thakuri’s death has left her fans and followers devastated. Many of them took to social media to express their grief and pay their respects to the young star. Hashtags like #RIPMonikaThakuri and #JusticeForMonikaThakuri started trending on Twitter.

A fan tweeted, “I can’t believe Monika Thakuri is no more. She was such a talented and vibrant young woman. Rest in peace, Monika.”

Another fan wrote, “My heart is broken. Monika Thakuri was one of my favorite TikTok stars. She had a bright future ahead of her. Rest in peace, Monika.”

TikTok Community Reacts

The TikTok community has also been shaken by Monika Thakuri’s death. Many of her fellow TikTok stars took to the platform to pay their respects and express their shock.

TikTok star Rishabh Puri tweeted, “I am heartbroken to hear the news of Monika Thakuri’s death. She was such a talented performer and a kind person. Rest in peace, Monika.”

Another TikTok star, Vishal Pandey, wrote, “My heart goes out to Monika Thakuri’s family and friends. She was taken from us too soon. Rest in peace, Monika.”

Conclusion

Monika Thakuri’s death is a tragic loss for her fans, followers, and the TikTok community. She was a talented performer with a bright future ahead of her. Her sudden death has left a void in the hearts of many. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

