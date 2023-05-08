Dead – Death – Obituary News : TikTok Star Passes Away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bobby Moudy: The TikTok Star Who Touched Hearts

The sudden death of Bobby Moudy, a 46-year-old father of three, has sent shockwaves across social media. Moudy, who rose to fame on TikTok under the username @bbmoudy, had amassed a staggering 375,000 followers on the platform by posting wholesome content with his family. His bio playfully stated, “Just here to embarrass my daughter.” His unexpected passing was confirmed by his daughter Kaytlin Moudy’s TikTok account, leaving fans and followers mourning for his loss.

A Loving Husband, Brother, and Friend

Moudy’s unexpected passing was confirmed in a statement that read, “It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy. Bobby was a loving husband, brother, and friend.” The statement went on to ask fans who were ‘touched’ by Moudy’s content to donate to a GoFundMe page which aims to help his family out. The fundraiser has raised more than $77,000 at the time of writing, while its goal is $100,000.

His wife has taken to Instagram and mourned her husband’s death, sharing that she is lost for words. In a statement, she says, “We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them. It’s hard to explain how one minute you’re heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next you’re in a rage for the choice that he made.”

A Victim of Suicide

A family friend has confirmed that Moudy was a ‘victim of suicide’ due to facing ‘an emotional and financial crisis’. The fundraiser bio reads, “Bobby was full of life and laughs but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.”

Tributes Pour In

Many of Moudy’s fans have taken to social media and paid tribute to the wholesome content creator. One person pens, “I don’t want to believe it. Rest easy, buddy.” Another adds, “I’m so sorry.” “So sorry, man. Rest well,” writes a third. “Best of luck to the family, my thoughts are with you.” Moudy is survived by his wife Jennifer, and kids Kaitlyn, Max, and Charleigh.

Support for Those Affected

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741. In the UK, the Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, emailing [email protected], or heading to the website to find your nearest branch.

Bobby Moudy’s unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of many. His wholesome content and playful spirit touched the lives of thousands, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered. Rest in peace, Bobby Moudy.

News Source : It’s Gone Viral

Source Link :TikTok Star Dies Aged 46/