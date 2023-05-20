Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tim Keller: Age, Family, and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Tim Keller?

Tim Keller was a pastor, theologian, and Christian apologist. He was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1950.

Early Life and Education

Keller grew up in a Presbyterian family and attended Bucknell University where he received a degree in English. After graduation, he attended Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and later received a Doctor of Ministry from Westminster Theological Seminary.

Ministry

Keller served as a pastor for over 20 years at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. During his time there, the church grew from a few dozen members to several thousand. He also founded Redeemer City to City, a ministry that prepares pastors for global service.

One of Keller’s most notable contributions to Christianity was his emphasis on the importance of preaching to a postmodern culture. He believed that in order for the gospel message to be effectively communicated to a society that was skeptical of absolute truth, pastors needed to engage with culture and make a compelling case for the truth of Christianity.

Books

Keller was also a prolific author and wrote several books on Christian apologetics, theology, and ministry. Some of his most popular books include:

The Reason for God

The Prodigal God

Counterfeit Gods

Generous Justice

Preaching: Communicating Faith in an Age of Skepticism

His books have been translated into several languages and have been widely read by Christians around the world.

Legacy

Tim Keller retired from pastoral ministry in 2017 but continues to be a sought-after speaker and teacher. His influence on Christianity can be seen in the numerous pastors and leaders who have been trained through Redeemer City to City and in the millions of Christians who have been impacted by his books and teachings.

Overall, Tim Keller’s legacy is one of faithful service to Christ and a commitment to communicating the truth of Christianity in a way that is relevant to the culture of the day. His impact on the church will be felt for generations to come.

