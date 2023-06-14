Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tim Wright Reportedly Passes Away – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tim Wright: A Dedicated Volunteer and Friend

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Tim Wright, a dear friend and devoted volunteer. Tim was a person who dedicated his life to helping others, giving back to the community through his volunteer work at various Canton-based non-profit organizations for over 15 years.

A Heart of Gold

Tim was a kind-hearted individual who always put others first, even when he was in need of assistance himself. He had a tremendous amount of affection for his family and close friends, whom he considered members of his extended family. It was common knowledge that he counted many of his relatives as pals.

Tim’s passion for volunteering was evident in the way he dedicated his time to various organizations. He was actively involved in charitable activities, offering his assistance to those in need by aiding with the delivery of food and clothing at MadCAAP, and assisting in the preparation of meals at Our Daily Bread.

A True Inspiration

Tim’s selfless attitude and dedication to helping others was truly inspiring. He never hesitated to go out of his way to provide support and food to anyone who was struggling to make ends meet, even if it meant going against his own interests. His generosity and compassion touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Farewell, Tim

Rest in peace, Tim. We will miss you tremendously, and you will always be remembered for your kind-hearted nature and unwavering dedication to helping others. Our MadCAAP family adores you, and you will forever be in our thoughts and hearts. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tim’s family and loved ones, and we pray that they find comfort and peace during this difficult time.

