Dead – Death – Obituary News : Times reporter Richard Severo passes away at 90

Remembering Richard Severo: The Award-Winning New York Times Reporter

Introduction

Richard Severo, an award-winning journalist who worked for The New York Times from 1968 to 2006, passed away on June 12, 2022, at the age of 90. He was known for his investigative reporting and his unrelenting pursuit of the truth. In his career, he won several awards, including the George Polk Award and the Meyer “Mike” Berger Award, for his exceptional reporting. However, he also faced challenges during his tenure at the Times, including a public conflict with his bosses over the rights to a book he wrote.

The Life of Richard Severo

Thomas Richard Severo, also known as Dick, was born on November 22, 1932, in Newburgh, NY, to Italian immigrants Thomas and Mary Theresa (Farina) Severo. He received his bachelor’s degree in history from Colgate University in 1954. He started his career as a news assistant at CBS and then worked as a reporter for The Poughkeepsie New Yorker, The Associated Press of Newark, NJ, The New York Herald Tribune, and The Washington Post before joining The New York Times in 1968.

During his time at the Times, Severo won several awards for his excellent reporting. He won the George Polk Award in 1975 for his reports on a New York State dairy farmer cooperative that sold diluted milk as whole milk. He also won the Meyer “Mike” Berger Award for his report on an unmarried mother and the death of her child in 1977, and three Page One Awards from his union, the Newspaper Guild (now NewsGuild) of New York.

However, Severo’s career was not without challenges. While working for the Times’ science division, Severo ran afoul of his superiors. He decided to base his articles on a book about a patient with neurofibromatosis, also known as elephant man disease, whose face was remodeled after grueling surgery. The Times claimed that it had first rights to the book, as it was based on Severo’s work, but Severo had already started to auction the rights to other publishers. Times Books eventually bid $37,500, but Harper & Row won the rights with an offer of $50,000.

The incident sparked a public confrontation over a company’s prerogative to transfer an employee and the extent to which a news organization can claim ownership of a reporter’s articles if the reporter decides to write a book based on that work. The conflict was reported not only in the news industry but beyond. Four years of arbitration negotiations followed, during which Severo took unpaid leave. In the end, in September 1988, an arbitrator ruled in favor of the Times.

After his leave of absence, Severo returned to the Times but was transferred to the city council, which he saw as a demotion and retaliation for the book deal. Top Times editors said the move was because they were fed up with his constant complaining. Severo was considered a perfectionist, uncompromising, and argumentative. He was later assigned to the obituaries department, where he prepared numerous detailed obituaries for personalities in the run-up to their deaths.

Conclusion

Richard Severo was a passionate journalist who dedicated his life to uncovering the truth. His exceptional reporting won him several awards throughout his career, including the George Polk Award and the Meyer “Mike” Berger Award. However, his career was not without challenges, and his public conflict with his bosses over the rights to a book he wrote sparked a debate over journalistic ethics and the ownership of a reporter’s work. Despite the challenges he faced, Severo’s dedication to journalism and his pursuit of the truth will always be remembered.

