Dead – Death – Obituary News : Timothy Gorman Passes Away: Condolences

Remembering Timothy Patrick Gorman

Timothy Patrick Gorman, born on March 15, 1984, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness. He was a cherished son to Richard and Margaret Gorman and a beloved brother to Kerry (Coonan), Stacey (Tureski), and Lori (Ruggieri).

A Life Full of Fun

As a child, Timmy was an active participant in all of the activities provided by the Kent Recreation Department. He enjoyed Summer Camp, soccer, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Carmel High School before moving to South Carolina with his family.

Despite his relocation, Timmy remained a devoted New York Yankees and New York Jets fan. He had a love for the music of the Grateful Dead, Phish, and Billy Joel. Timmy was also an animal lover, even though he suffered from severe allergies. He adored his puppy, Caddie, and enjoyed spending time with his sisters’ kittens.

A Fun Uncle

Timmy was most remembered for being a “FUN”cle to his three nieces and four nephews. He loved spending time at the beach with them, cheering them on from the sidelines of baseball games, and generally causing mischief whenever possible. Timmy was really just a big kid himself, often caught finishing the milk gallon and sneaking into the kitchen in the middle of the night to take the leftover cake and cookies.

A Legacy in Golf

Timmy was fortunate enough to work on some of the most stunning golf courses on the east coast. He left a legacy of maintained greens at various golf clubs, including East Hampton Golf Club, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Laurel Links Country Club, Pine Hills Golf & Country Club, Legends Golf & Resort, Man O War Golf Course, Wizard Golf Course, and Wolfert’s Roost Country Club. His brothers-in-law, Thomas (Coonan), Michael (Tureski), and Michael (Ruggieri), will remember him with every stroke, putt, and drive on future rounds of golf, as they shared many experiences as a golf foursome both on and off the course.

A Message to Live By

The family asks everyone to hug their loved ones, play with their pets, and live every moment to the fullest, as Timmy did. He had the largest heart and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kind Keeper Animal Rescue in North Myrtle Beach, SC, where Timmy had volunteered for many years.

A memorial service to honor Timothy will be held at a later date. Prior to the date, information on the life celebration will be posted. Timmy may be gone, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

