Dead – Death – Obituary News : Timothy Keller, Church Leader, Passes Away at 72

Timothy Keller, Influential NYC Pastor and Author, Dies at Age 72

Timothy Keller, an influential church leader, pastor, author, and founder of The Gospel Coalition, passed away at the age of 72. Keller was a Presbyterian pastor in New York City who helped his congregation and the nation mourn in the days following the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The Problem of Tragedy

Keller returned time and again to the problem of tragedy and the human response to it in his preaching. In a sermon in 2006, he consoled his congregation by saying that getting rid of their belief in God to handle evil and suffering would not help. Keller believed that the love and hope of God and the love and home that comes from one another has to be rubbed into our grief.

Keller’s Contributions to Evangelical Christianity

Keller was the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020. His program, Redeemer City to City, helped evangelical leaders learn to work in urban settings where such congregations were less common. As co-founder of The Gospel Coalition, Keller was concerned that evangelical Christianity had become too politicized and that moral relativism had gone unchallenged.

Keller’s Legacy

Collin Hansen, vice president of The Gospel Coalition, says Keller sought “to be relevant, but also to be timeless.” Keller believed that preaching the gospel and seeing that lived out in local churches was the best way to be obedient in our faith, to obey Jesus and to love our neighbors, which includes paying attention to their social concerns. Keller was also known for working to make Christianity what he called “intellectually credible.” To that end, he wrote a number of books, including The Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Skepticism, in which he described the belief in a Christian God as sound and rational.

Conclusion

Timothy Keller was an influential church leader, pastor, author, and founder of The Gospel Coalition. He passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy of preaching the gospel and advocating for intellectually credible Christianity. Keller’s contributions to evangelical Christianity will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Jason DeRose

Source Link :Church leader Timothy Keller dies at age 72 : NPR/