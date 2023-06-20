Dead – Death – Obituary News : Timothy Schuster’s Funeral and Visitation: Remembering a Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Timothy Schuster: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

Timothy Carl Schuster was born on July 6, 1952, in Ellwood City to Carl F. and Ila (Fowler) Schuster. He grew up in Ellwood City and graduated from Vo Tech in 1972. Shortly after, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving his country with pride until he was honorably discharged in 1977.

After his military service, Tim worked for McElwain Motors before landing a job at Penn Power, where he worked for over 30 years until his retirement. Throughout his career, Tim was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his craft.

Passions and Hobbies

Outside of work, Tim had a passion for fishing, particularly for Muskie and Bass. He also loved attending car shows and spending time with his family. Those who knew him well remember him as a kind and generous person who always put others first.

A Loving Family Man

Tim was a devoted father, son, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his son, Carl T. Schuster, and daughter-in-law Brianna of New Castle, as well as his two granddaughters, Nora and Maya Schuster. He is also survived by his siblings, Deborah Kyle and her husband James of Cherry Hill, NJ, Stephen G. Schuster and his wife Kathy of Ellwood City, John A. Schuster and his wife Kimberly of New Castle, and Laurie Staples and her husband Ted of Ellwood City.

Tim’s family meant everything to him, and he cherished the time he spent with them. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and all who knew him.

Celebrating Tim’s Life

Timothy Carl Schuster passed away on June 16, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old.

Friends and family will have the opportunity to pay their respects at Turner Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Military Honors will commence at 7:00pm, and the Honor guard is asked to be at the funeral home by 6:30pm. A Funeral Service will follow at Turner’s at 7:00pm, with Pastor Peggy Suhr-Barkley officiating.

Fond Memories and Lasting Legacy

Timothy Schuster will be remembered for his kind heart, strong work ethic, and love for his family. His legacy will live on through his son, grandchildren, siblings, and the countless friends and colleagues whose lives he touched during his time on this earth.

Rest in peace, Tim. You will be forever missed and always remembered.

