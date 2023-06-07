Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Joemat Pettersson’s Cause of Death: Suicide?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

SHOCK WAVES AS FORMER AGRICULTURE AND ENERGY MINISTER TINA JOEMAT PETTERSSON FOUND DEAD

South Africa is reeling from the unexpected death of former Agriculture and Energy Minister Tina Joemat Pettersson. The news has created a stir across the country, with many questions and speculations being made about the cause of her death. The authorities are currently investigating the matter, and some reports have surfaced suggesting that Joemat Pettersson committed suicide.

Joemat Pettersson was found dead at her home in Rondebosch, Cape Town, on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was 59 years old at the time of her death. The authorities have not made any official comment about the cause of her death, but it is believed that she died after an apparent suicide.

The news of Joemat Pettersson’s death comes after her name was implicated in a bribery scandal. She was one of three ANC MPs accused of receiving bribes or extorting R600,000 from the husband of Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The Section 194 inquiry investigating Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is ongoing.

Joemat Pettersson was a noted politician in South Africa. Before joining politics, she was an educator and was the national face of the South Democratic Teachers Union. In 1994, she ran for Northern Cape Provincial Legislature as a member of the ANC and was elected in the general elections.

The circumstances surrounding Joemat Pettersson’s death are still unclear. Her family has not yet revealed any funeral plans, and the investigation is ongoing. It is essential to get to the truth about her death and the bribery scandal, and no stone must be left unturned to uncover the full story.

The news of Joemat Pettersson’s death has shocked the country, and many people are mourning her passing. Carl Niehaus, who met her for the first time in the Northern Cape as a young MEC, has called for a thorough investigation into her death and the bribery scandal. He also expressed his sympathy for Joemat Pettersson’s family.

In conclusion, the sudden death of Tina Joemat Pettersson has sent shock waves through South Africa. The authorities are investigating the matter, and reports suggest that she committed suicide. The circumstances surrounding her death and the bribery scandal are still unclear, and it is essential to get to the truth about what happened. The country has lost a noted politician, and many people are mourning her passing.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Did Tina Joemat Pettersson Commit Suicide? Former minister cause of death revealed/