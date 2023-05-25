Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner Dies at Age 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Singer Tina Turner Has Passed Away at 83: A Look Back at Her Illustrious Career

On July 27, 2021, the world lost a music icon and role model as Tina Turner passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. The news was confirmed by Tina’s spokesperson in a moving statement that paid tribute to the “Queen of Rock’n Roll.”

Tina Turner’s career spanned more than 60 years and produced some of the most iconic tracks in music history. From “What’s Love Got to Do With It” to “The Best,” “Private Dancer,” and “Proud Mary,” Tina’s music has touched the hearts of millions and will continue to do so for generations to come.

Born Annie Mae Bullock, Tina initially shot to fame alongside her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner, with whom she performed the classic song “River Deep, Mountain High.” Despite the domestic abuse she endured at the hands of Ike, Tina went on to become one of the most successful female artists of all time.

Tina was responsible for selling over 100 million records worldwide and won eight Grammys (and was nominated for 17 others). Her music has been a source of inspiration for countless artists, and her influence can be heard in the work of everyone from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga.

But Tina’s impact goes beyond her music. She was a trailblazer for women in the music industry and a symbol of strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Her story of overcoming domestic abuse and rising to the top of her field is an inspiration to women everywhere.

In 1993, Tina’s life story was the subject of a Hollywood biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It, starring Angela Bassett. The film exposed the horrific abuse Tina endured at the hands of Ike and served as a powerful reminder of the importance of speaking out against domestic violence.

Tina’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and celebrities alike. The White House called her passing “a massive, massive loss” and paid tribute to her legacy as a music icon.

As we mourn the loss of Tina Turner, we can take comfort in the fact that her music and her message will live on forever. She was a true legend and an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Tina.

News Source : Jennifer Savin

Source Link :Legendary Singer Tina Turner Has Passed Away at Age 83/