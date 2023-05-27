Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner dies at home in Switzerland from natural causes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner Dies at 83 from Natural Causes

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83 in Küsnach near Zurich, Switzerland. The legendary American singer died from natural causes following a long, unspecified illness. Turner had previously battled intestinal cancer and suffered from high blood pressure for over four decades.

It was revealed that Turner had considered assisted suicide in 2016 before her husband Erwin Bach donated his kidney to her. In her memoir, she revealed that she mentally prepared herself for the possibility of dying by signing up to an assisted suicide organization. Turner had discovered her unmanaged high blood pressure had accelerated her kidney damage, and if her body was going to shut down, she started making peace with the idea of death. Her husband Bach stepped in to donate his kidney to her in 2017.

Turner was first diagnosed with high blood pressure in 1978 and in 2016 started her battle with intestinal cancer. At the same time, her kidneys were failing, which led to her transplant surgery in 2017. In April 2023, in what is believed to be her final public remarks, she told The Guardian how she hoped the world would remember her and how she did not fear death.

‘How would you like to be remembered?’ the Guardian asked. ‘As the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.’ Asked what frightens her about getting older, she replied: ‘Nothing. This is life’s full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings.’

Turner is survived by two of her four sons – two preceded her in death – and her 67-year-old husband, Erwin Bach. The pair married in 2013 after dating for nearly 30 years.

Born Anna-Mae Bullock in 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee, to Zelma and Floyd Bullock, Turner overcame a turbulent childhood and abusive marriage to become a musical sensation and legendary performer. In her early 20s, she found fame with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, a live act with her former husband.

Behind their veneer of success and marital bliss, she endured brutal abuse throughout the marriage. They divorced in 1978. Turner, determined to succeed on her own and with four sons to raise, stunned fans and the media by speaking publicly about the abuse.

‘I wanted to stop people from thinking that Ike & Tina was so positive, that we were such a great team,’ Turner explained in an eponymous documentary.

By the early 80s, she was a musical powerhouse in her own right, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s most revered rock stars. Throughout her career, Turner won eight Grammy’s from 25 nominations and three lifetime Grammy Awards. Her final stadium concert was in Sheffield, England, in 2009.

Turner’s death has sent shockwaves across the world, and the music industry mourns the loss of a true icon.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Tina Turner died from natural causes at home in Switzerland after battling intestinal cancer, four decades of high blood pressure and undergoing kidney transplant/