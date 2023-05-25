Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner, Iconic Singer, Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, Passes Away at Age 83

The world mourns the loss of the legendary singer, actress, dancer, and author, Tina Turner, who passed away on May 24 after battling a long-time illness. Known for her explosive energy and talent, Tina was a true icon in the music industry, having sold over 150 million records and garnered 12 Grammy Awards. But beyond her celebrity status and success, Tina knew what it meant to endure hardships, like heartbreak, loss, and abuse. In an exclusive interview with Woman’s World last year, she shared some important tips for a life well-lived. Although she may be gone, her wisdom will continue to inspire us all.

You Are Worthy

“If there is one thing you should remember, it’s that you are worthy of all the love and joy in the world,” Tina declared. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude and focusing on the present moment, rather than comparing oneself to others. Happiness comes from within, and spreading kindness to others will bring that goodness back to you.

Embrace What You Can Control

Tina shared that she was trapped in cycles of negativity during the first few decades of her life, but found faith, which saved her. She realized that although she couldn’t control what came her way, she could control how she responded to it. Seeing oneself and one’s life clearly allows for transformation in any situation.

Discover Joy in Lifting Others

Tina believed that helping others is a way of uplifting oneself. She emphasized the importance of compassion, which allows us to connect on a deeper emotional and spiritual level. It’s time for the world to move past divisions and into deeper connections, working together to solve problems and heal the world.

Declare Your Life’s Mission Statement

Tina shared that during a hard time in her life, her friends Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter took her and her sons in and helped her get back on her feet. Wayne suggested that she write a mission statement to set a direction for her goals, which helped her envision her future and taught her to keep dreaming.

Feed Your Soul with Outdoor Time

Tina always felt embraced by love when surrounded by nature, which she loved to soak up. During her childhood, she would retreat to Mother Nature on the hardest days, where she felt a sense of belonging. She carried that feeling with her throughout her life.

Enjoy Life’s Most Simple Things

Tina revealed that there are many ways to nourish the soul, including music, which rejuvenated her. She also emphasized the joy that comes from simple pleasures.

Tina Turner’s life and wisdom show us that love is everything. She encourages us to focus on the present moment, uplift others, and find joy in life’s simple pleasures. Her 2020 book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, offers even more insight into her wisdom. She will be deeply missed, and we are grateful for the tremendous talent she shared with the world.

News Source : Woman’s World

Source Link :Legendary Singer Tina Turner Passed Away at 83- Woman’s World/