Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner, Iconic Singer Known for Powerful Voice, Passes Away at 83

Tina Turner: Remembering the Legendary Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Tina Turner, the iconic rock ‘n’ roll singer, passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was a defining pop artist of the 80s, with hits like “The Best” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” The news of her death was met with an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow artists, and world leaders.

A Story of Strength

Born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated community in Tennessee, Tina Turner rose to fame after leaving behind a secluded farming community and an abusive relationship with her husband Ike Turner. She emerged as a phenomenon in her own right in her 40s, an age when most artists are winding down their careers. During this phase, she produced hits like “Let’s Stay Together,” “Private Dancer,” “Steamy Windows,” and the James Bond theme “GoldenEye.”

Turner was among the first women to openly speak about domestic abuse and became a story of strength. Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to staying the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock ‘n’ roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

A Music Legend and Role Model

Turner’s career spanned several decades, and she won 12 Grammys, was voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005, and sold over 150 million records. She was a gift to music lovers everywhere and was an inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking her truth and giving us the gift of her voice.

US President Joe Biden mourned her death, calling her a “once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever.” The Obamas remembered her as someone who sang through “joy and pain.” Mick Jagger said she inspired him and remembered her as “warm, funny, and generous.” Beyoncé also lauded her musical legacy and said she sang with “passion and power.”

Tributes from Fellow Artists

The music industry also paid tribute to Turner’s legacy:

Singer Bryan Adams thanked her for being his inspiration and friend.

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger remembered her as inspiring, warm, funny, and generous.

Singer and songwriter John Fogerty praised her version of “Proud Mary.”

Singer Mariah Carey called her a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere.

Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry remembered her as a great inspiration.

Singer and actor Jennifer Hudson honored Turner for showing us all what it means to have grit and determination.

Singer and actor Bette Midler called her an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration.

Tina Turner will be remembered as a music legend and a role model for her strength, courage, and determination to overcome adversity. Her legacy will live on, and her music will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : Goa_News_

Source Link :Music legend Tina Turner, who sang through pain and joy, dies at 83/