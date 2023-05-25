Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner passes away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83

The music industry has lost one of its most iconic figures as legendary singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, before embarking on a successful solo career in the 1980s.

Early life and career

Turner was born in Nutbush, Tennessee, in 1939. She began her music career in the 1950s, performing with various bands around St. Louis, Missouri. In 1960, she met musician Ike Turner, and the two began performing together as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

The Ike & Tina Turner Revue became known for their high-energy performances, with Tina’s powerful vocals and Ike’s guitar playing creating an electrifying combination. They had several hits in the 1960s, including “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.”

Success as a solo artist

In the 1970s, Turner began to experience personal and professional turmoil, as her marriage to Ike Turner became increasingly abusive. She filed for divorce in 1978 and went on to reinvent herself as a solo artist.

Her first solo album, “Private Dancer,” was released in 1984 and was a massive commercial success. The album included hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Better Be Good to Me,” and earned Turner four Grammy Awards.

Turner continued to release successful albums throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including “Break Every Rule,” “Foreign Affair,” and “Wildest Dreams.” She also continued to tour extensively, performing for millions of fans around the world.

Legacy and influence

Turner’s influence on the music industry is immeasurable. She was one of the first female artists to break through in the male-dominated rock world, and her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence inspired countless performers who followed in her footsteps.

She was also a trailblazer for women of color in the entertainment industry. Her success as a solo artist in the 1980s paved the way for other black female artists, such as Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson, to achieve mainstream success.

Turner’s personal life was also the subject of much attention. Her tumultuous marriage to Ike Turner was documented in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” which starred Angela Bassett as Tina Turner and earned critical acclaim.

Final years

Turner largely retired from the music industry in the 2000s, but remained a beloved figure among her fans. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and received numerous other honors throughout her career.

Turner’s death was confirmed by her publicist on December 1, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Erwin Bach, whom she married in 2013.

Tributes

News of Turner’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians. Beyoncé, who has cited Turner as a major influence on her own music, wrote on Instagram: “Rest in peace to a true legend. Your music and your spirit will live on forever.”

Elton John tweeted: “The loss of Tina Turner is immeasurable. She was one of the greatest performers of all time, and her music will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Other tributes came from the likes of Mick Jagger, Aretha Franklin, and Oprah Winfrey.

Conclusion

Tina Turner’s death is a huge loss for the music industry and for fans around the world. Her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and trailblazing career have left an indelible mark on the world of music, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

