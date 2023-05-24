Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner Passes Away at 83 – Reason for Death Clarified

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner: Remembering the Queen of Rock n’ Roll

The music world has lost a legend as Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, passed away at age 83. The talented singer was responsible for unforgettable hits such as “What’s Love Got To Do With It?,” “The Best,” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Despite a difficult and abusive relationship with her longtime collaborator and partner Ike Turner, Tina never let that part of her life define her. Instead, she made one of the most impressive musical comebacks of all time and was an inspiration to many. In this article, we look back at Tina Turner’s life and career, including her cause of death.

Cause of Death

According to a statement from her publicist, Tina Turner passed away after a long illness. Her health had been declining since an intestinal cancer diagnosis in 2016, which was followed by a kidney transplant in 2017. She died in Switzerland, where she had been living since 1994 with her husband, music executive Erwin Bach. The couple married in 2013 via a civil ceremony, and it was Erwin who donated the kidney that saved her life in 2017. The two met in 1985 at the airport in Düsseldorf, Germany, where Erin was tasked with meeting her. Tina has said they had an “instant connection.”

Overcoming Adversity

Tina Turner overcame years of abuse at the hands of her ex-husband and bandmate Ike Turner. When he died in December 2007, she gave his passing as much care as he gave to her when they were still together, and rightfully so. “Tina is aware that Ike passed away earlier today. She has not had any contact with him in 35 years. No further comment will be made,” her then-spokesperson said. And that’s all the time we’ll give him here. Tina went on to have one of the most breathtaking comebacks of all time, showing the world that some things are simply too important to give up. She also became a practicing Buddhist, which was something she found fed her soul. In a 2021 interview with the Harvard Business Review, she said, “Of everything I’ve done to succeed as an artist, spirituality has had the greatest influence.”

Awards and Accolades

Tina Turner’s accomplishments in the music industry are numerous and mighty. She won 12 Grammys, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honors, and was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. There is even a Guinness Book of World Records nod for once performing to the largest audience as a solo artist. There was nothing she couldn’t do, and seemingly did it all. Later in life, after she stopped performing, Tina focused more on her spirituality. Retirement allowed her to “spend time just being.” When asked if she found happiness, Tina said that finding a purpose and the ability to turn the negative into a positive brought her joy. “I’m not superhuman,” Tina said. “I’m just a lady from Nutbush, Tenn. If I can do it, we all can.”

Final Thoughts

Tina Turner’s legacy will live on through her music, her inspiring story, and the impact she had on so many people’s lives. She was a true icon, and her influence will continue to be felt for generations to come. As we mourn her loss, let us also celebrate her life and remember her as the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Rest in peace, Tina.

