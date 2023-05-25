Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tina Turner, Rock ‘n’ Roll Queen, passes at 83”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Dies at 83

On June 3, 2021, the music world lost a legend as Tina Turner passed away at her home in Switzerland after a long period of illness. Her publicist Bernard Doherty announced the news, saying, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The Rise of Tina Turner

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Tina Turner first found success as part of a musical duo with her husband Ike Turner. The couple had hits throughout the 1960s and 1970s, including “Proud Mary,” “River Deep Mountain High,” and “Nutbush City Limits.” However, behind the scenes, Tina Turner was a victim of a violent and abusive relationship. She eventually broke away from Ike and found success as a solo artist.

Her breakthrough album, Private Dancer, was released in 1984 and featured hits such as “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Better Be Good to Me,” “Show Some Respect,” and the title track. This album sent her to the top of the charts and solidified her status as a solo artist.

A Solo Career That Spanned Decades

After Private Dancer, Tina Turner continued to release hit albums throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Her hits included “Steamy Windows,” “The Best,” “Typical Male,” “Break Every Rule,” “What You Get is What You See,” “I Don’t Wanna Fight,” “Look Me in the Heart,” and “Whatever You Want.” She also found success with “We Don’t Need Another Hero” from the film Mad Max III: Beyond Thunderdome.

Her 1970s signature tune, “Nutbush City Limits,” has been an evergreen party tune in Australia, where everyone knows the accompanying dance.

A Musical Legacy

Tina Turner’s impact on the music world cannot be overstated. She was a trailblazer for women in rock ‘n’ roll and inspired countless musicians with her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence. Her life has been the subject of a successful musical in the West End, and the show is currently playing in Australia.

Tina Turner may be gone, but her music and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

