Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner, Rock ‘n’ Roll Queen, Passes Away at 83

Tina Turner, the iconic rock and soul singer, passed away at the age of 83. Her death marks the end of an era in music, as Turner was a trailblazing force who broke barriers as an African American woman in the male-dominated music industry. She was known for her electrifying stage presence, powerful vocals, and hits like “Private Dancer,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Better Be Good To Me,” and “The Best.”

But behind the glitz and glamour of her music career, Turner had a traumatic personal life. Until she left her husband and revealed their back story, she was known as the voracious on-stage foil of the steady-going Ike, the leading lady of the “Ike and Tina Turner Revue.” Ike was billed first and ran the show, choosing the material, the arrangements, and the backing singers. They toured constantly for years, in part because Ike was often short on money and unwilling to miss a concert. Tina Turner was forced to go on with bronchitis, with pneumonia, with a collapsed right lung.

As she recounted in her memoir, “I, Tina,” Ike began hitting her not long after they met, in the mid-1950s, and only grew more vicious. Provoked by anything and anyone, he would throw hot coffee in her face, choke her, or beat her until her eyes were swollen shut, then rape her. Before one show, he broke her jaw, and she went on stage with her mouth full of blood.

“I looked at him (Ike) and thought, ‘You just beat me for the last time, you sucker,’” she recalled in her memoir. Ike and Tina fans knew little of this during the couple’s prime.

Turner’s decision to leave Ike was a turning point in her life and career. She filed for divorce in 1976 and gave up the rights to her name and the band. She started from scratch, working as a solo artist and building her own brand, which ultimately brought her massive success. In 1984, she released her comeback album “Private Dancer,” which won four Grammys and sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Throughout her career, Turner remained an inspiration to many, especially to women who have suffered from domestic abuse. She used her platform to speak out against violence and to encourage women to stand up for themselves. She was a true survivor, who overcame adversity and rose to the top of her field.

In her later years, Turner retired from music and lived a quiet life in Switzerland with her husband, Erwin Bach. She was honored at her lakeside home in Kuesnacht, where fans laid flowers and cards to pay tribute to the legend.

Tina Turner will be remembered as a trailblazing force who broke barriers and paved the way for generations of female artists. Her music and legacy will continue to inspire and empower people for years to come. Rest in power, Queen of Rock and Roll.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,’ dies at 83 – BusinessMirror/