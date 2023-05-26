Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Announced

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed to be “Natural Causes”

Tina Turner, the legendary singer and icon, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, leaving a void in the music industry. Her representative has now revealed that the cause of her death was “natural causes” at her $76 million mansion in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Before this announcement, her representative had mentioned that she had been battling a “long illness” without specifying the cause of death. They took to Instagram to announce her passing, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work, her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tina had previously admitted that she was in “great danger” due to her battle with kidney disease just two months before her death.

Two years before her passing, she revealed in the “Tina” feature-length documentary that she had been dealing with a string of physical and mental health ailments for decades. She had been diagnosed with a form of post-traumatic stress disorder from the domestic abuse she suffered throughout her marriage with her first husband and music partner, Ike Turner, who died in 2007 aged 76. Tina had opened up about her abusive life and said, “It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.”

The singer was beaten by Ike and subjected to sex that she said felt more like rape. She had once tried to escape from Ike with a sleeping pill overdose in 1968. Her stroke came in 2013, three months after her second marriage to Erwin Bach, 67. It was followed by a battle with intestinal cancer and kidney failure in 2017, from which she was saved with a kidney donation from Erwin.

Tina Turner’s passing has left a deep impact on the music industry, and her fans all over the world are mourning her loss. She had an incredible career spanning over five decades and was known for hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” and “Private Dancer.” Her music will continue to live on, inspiring generations to come.

Conclusion

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :Tina Turner’s Rep Announces Her Cause of Death/