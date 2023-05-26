Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Confirmed – The Guardian Nigeria News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Confirmed

On May 24, 2023, the music industry lost an icon with the passing of Tina Turner at the age of 83. Her representatives confirmed the news to PA, and it was later verified by the Daily Mail. Turner passed away peacefully at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland from natural causes.

Turner had been battling a long illness, having been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. In her memoir, she revealed contemplating assisted suicide. Despite her health struggles, Turner achieved immense success throughout her six-decade career and was widely known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

A Legacy of Success

Turner’s iconic hits, including “The Best” and “Proud Mary,” resonated with audiences worldwide, leading to record sales exceeding 100 million and 12 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Her incredible talent and stage presence inspired generations of artists and fans alike.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of her passing, tributes poured in from around the globe. Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger expressed his sorrow on Instagram, describing Turner as an inspiring and talented performer who had a profound impact on his life.

Oprah Winfrey, who formed a close friendship with Turner, shared heartfelt memories and acknowledged her as a role model, highlighting her inner strength and triumphs in life.

Beyoncé, who performed alongside Turner at the Grammy Awards in 2008, honoured her as a beloved queen and a source of inspiration, emphasizing her strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit.

Fans have also shown their love and respect for Turner, leaving flowers outside her home in Switzerland. Her legacy as a trailblazing artist and symbol of power and passion remains firmly etched in the hearts of many.

A Life Well Lived

Despite her struggles, Turner lived a life filled with incredible achievements and inspiring moments. Her music touched millions, and her determination and resilience inspired countless individuals around the world. As the world mourns her passing, her legacy will continue to inspire new generations of artists and fans alike.

