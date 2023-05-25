Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death: Kidney Failure?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner Passes Away at Age 84

Today, we are saddened to share the news that the legendary performer Tina Turner has passed away. At the age of 84, she took her last breath after a long and prosperous life marked by a continual fight with illness.

Early Life of Tina Turner

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was born on November 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee. She was the youngest child of Floyd Richard Bullock and Zelma Priscilla. Her family lived in the rural, unincorporated town of Nutbush, where her father worked as an overseer for sharecroppers at Poindexter Farm on Highway 180. She developed a strong work ethic early on, helping her family pick cotton when she was younger.

Rise to Fame

Ms. Turner began her extraordinary career while still in high school in the late 1950s. She became a singer for Ike Turner’s group, the Kings of Rhythm. Her strong vocals, laced with unadulterated blues strength, and her energizing dance moves made an immediate and lasting impression. The group quickly gained notoriety and rose to the top of the competitive chitlin’ circuit as The Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

Health Struggles

Tina Turner had been frank about the various health issues she had faced in recent years. She suffered from kidney failure, high blood pressure, a stroke, intestinal cancer, and post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by her turbulent relationship with Ike Turner. Her doctor was concerned about the effect of her high blood pressure on the condition of her kidneys after she suffered a stroke.

Cause of Death

While her publicist, Bernard Doherty, broke the news of her passing, the cause of death of Tina Turner has not been disclosed. Nevertheless, the world has lost a legend whose music and performances enthralled audiences for more than five decades.

Conclusion

Tina Turner’s music and performances will continue to inspire generations to come. Her legacy will forever remain in the hearts of her fans and admirers. May her soul rest in peace.

