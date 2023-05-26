Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s cause of death revealed after passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Iconic Tina Turner Passes Away at 83

It has been just a day since the news of the legendary Tina Turner’s passing, and the official cause of her death has been announced. Born as Anna Mae Bullock, the music icon died of natural causes on May 24 at her $76 million home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83 years old.

Known for her powerful singing, flamboyant style, and captivating performances, the queen of rock ‘n’ roll had been reportedly struggling with a “long illness,” but the nature and details of her ailment were not disclosed. Turner had previously opened up about her battle with colon cancer, as well as her history of high blood pressure and kidney disease. However, her cause of death was not attributed to any of these factors. She had also suffered a stroke in 2013.

In March 2021, just two months before her death, the “Proud Mary” singer had admitted that she was in “great danger,” but had hinted that she did not realize how serious her health problems were. In an Instagram post, she shared, “My kidneys are victims of my ignorance [sic] that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in grave danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong drug therapy. For far too long, I have believed that my body is an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

Turner had a long history of managing a variety of physical and mental ailments, including PTSD and a kidney transplant in 2017. Her 2021 feature-length documentary, Tina, gave audiences an insight into her life and struggles.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who is leaving us her greatest work: her music. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you very much,” her publicist wrote when announcing her death on Instagram.

The news of her death has shocked and saddened fans all over the world. Fellow musician and longtime friend Mick Jagger also paid tribute to Turner, calling her a “wonderful friend” and “a great human being.”

Turner’s music and legacy will continue to live on, inspiring generations to come. Rest in peace, Tina Turner.

Tina Turner cause of death Tina Turner health issues Tina Turner illness Tina Turner death announcement Tina Turner last days

News Source : US Today News

Source Link :Tina Turner’s cause of death was revealed a day after her death/