Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed After Passing

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed: A Look Back at Her Life and Legacy

The world was left in mourning when the iconic singer, Tina Turner, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Her representative confirmed that she died of natural causes at her $76 million mansion in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. While her passing has left fans devastated, her legacy as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” will live on forever.

Tina Turner’s life was marked by both success and struggle. She rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo, Ike & Tina Turner, with her ex-husband, Ike Turner. However, behind the scenes, she suffered from domestic abuse for years, which she later revealed had caused her to develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

In the 1980s, Tina launched a successful solo career with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Private Dancer.” She became known for her high-energy performances and signature dance moves, which earned her the nickname “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Despite her success, Tina continued to face personal challenges. She suffered a stroke in 2013, which left her unable to walk or speak for a time. She also battled intestinal cancer and kidney failure in 2017, which her husband, Erwin Bach, helped her overcome by donating a kidney.

In the months leading up to her death, Tina had been open about her health struggles. She revealed in a documentary that she had been dealing with physical and mental health issues for decades, including kidney disease, which she said put her in “great danger.”

News of her passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and celebrities alike. Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Oprah, and Angela Bassett are among those who have paid their respects to the legendary singer.

While Tina Turner’s life was marked by both triumph and tragedy, her music and spirit will continue to inspire generations to come. As she once said, “I’m a survivor, a living example of what people can go through and survive.”

Rest in peace, Tina Turner. You will be dearly missed, but your music will live on forever.

News Source : Bang Showbiz

Source Link :Tina Turner’s cause of death revealed day after she passed away/