Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed Within 24 Hours

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed: A Closer Look

The world mourns the loss of the legendary Tina Turner, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. Her representative announced that she died from “natural causes” at her mansion in Kusnacht, Switzerland. While her representative did not specify the cause of death, Tina had been battling a “long illness,” as confirmed by her admission of being in “great danger” due to her battle with kidney disease two months before her death.

Tina’s life was not without its share of struggles. In the feature-length documentary ‘Tina,’ released two years before her death, she revealed that she had been dealing with physical and mental health ailments for decades. She admitted to being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a result of the domestic abuse she suffered throughout her marriage to her first husband and music partner, Ike Turner.

Tina’s honesty and openness about her abusive past inspired many, and she once said, “I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.” Her story of survival and triumph over adversity is a testament to her strength and resilience.

The abuse Tina suffered at the hands of Ike was not limited to physical violence. She was subjected to sex that felt more like rape, and she once even attempted to escape from Ike by overdosing on sleeping pills in 1968. The trauma of the abuse she suffered is something she carried with her for the rest of her life, and it took a toll on her physical and mental health.

Tina’s stroke in 2013 was just one of the many health issues she faced in her later years. She battled intestinal cancer and kidney failure in 2017, and it was only through a kidney donation from her second husband, Erwin Bach, that she was able to survive. Tina and Erwin’s love story is one of the few bright spots in her life. The couple got married in 2013, after being together for over 25 years.

Tina’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. She was a powerhouse performer and one of the best-selling artists of all time. Her music has inspired generations, and her legacy will live on forever. Her representative’s statement upon her passing said, “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

In conclusion, Tina Turner’s cause of death may have been “natural causes,” but her life was anything but. She overcame immense obstacles to become one of the most iconic performers of our time. Her story is one of resilience, courage, and inspiration. We will miss her dearly, but her music will live on forever.

News Source : la.morestrarlight

Source Link :Tina Turner’s cause of death revealed day after she passed away/