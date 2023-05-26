Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed as Natural Causes

The world was left in shock and sorrow when the news of Tina Turner’s death broke on May 24, 2023. The iconic singer, known for hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Proud Mary,” passed away at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, after a long illness. It has now been revealed that Turner died of natural causes, according to a statement from her representative.

Turner had been suffering from several health issues for years before her death. In March 2023, she took to her Instagram to reveal that she was in “great danger” due to damage in her kidneys. She admitted that she had put herself in danger by refusing to face the reality that she needed lifelong therapy with medication for her high blood pressure.

In her HBO documentary “Tina,” which was released in 2021, Turner opened up about her struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the domestic abuse she suffered in her marriage with her ex-husband and music partner, Ike Turner. She also shared details about her stroke in 2013, three months after her second marriage to Erwin Bach, and her battle with intestinal cancer in 2016. She suffered from kidney failure in 2017.

Despite her health issues, Turner never lost her passion for life or her music. She continued to inspire millions of fans around the world, and her legacy will live on through her music. In the statement released on all her social media channels, her team said, “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.”

Turner’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. She was one of the most successful female artists of all time, with a career spanning over six decades. Her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence made her a force to be reckoned with, and her influence on other artists is undeniable.

Turner’s children, Ronnie, Raymond, Ike Jr., and Michael, were all born from her first marriage with Ike Turner. Despite the abuse she suffered at the hands of their father, Turner remained a devoted mother to her children throughout her life. She once said in an interview, “My children have always been my priority, and they will always come first.”

In the wake of her passing, fans and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the music legend. Her impact on the industry and her fans will not be forgotten, and her music will continue to inspire generations to come.

In conclusion, Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed as natural causes. She battled multiple health issues throughout her life, including high blood pressure, post-traumatic stress disorder, stroke, intestinal cancer, and kidney failure. Despite her health struggles, Turner continued to inspire millions of fans with her music and passion for life. Her legacy will live on through her music, and she will be greatly missed.

