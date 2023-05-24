Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death: What Happened

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

RIP to a Rock Legend: Remembering Tina Turner

On May 24, 2023, the music world lost a true icon with the passing of Tina Turner. Affectionately known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Turner had a celebrated career that spanned over five decades. From her early days singing in nightclubs with her husband and music collaborator Ike Turner, to launching a successful solo career and cementing her place in music history with her hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Turner’s legacy is truly invaluable.

After retiring from music in 2009, Turner moved to Switzerland with her husband Erwin Bach, becoming a naturalized citizen. She embraced Buddhism teachings and faced multiple life-threatening illnesses in her old age, including a stroke in 2013 and a kidney failure that led to a transplant from Bach in 2017. Despite these challenges, Turner remained optimistic and happy in her final years.

In her memoir My Love Story, Turner wrote about her acceptance of life and death, stating that she was ready when her time came. She also spoke about the hardships she faced in her early life, including abuse at the hands of Ike Turner. However, Turner never let those experiences define her and instead focused on her music and inspiring others with her strength and resilience.

Many celebrities and fans alike have paid tribute to Turner, including basketball legend Magic Johnson and fellow singer Gloria Gaynor. Johnson tweeted about the countless times he saw Turner perform live and how she always gave her fans their money’s worth. Gaynor praised Turner for paving the way for women in rock music and breaking down barriers in the industry.

Turner’s legacy will continue to live on through her music, as well as the numerous documentaries, films, and memoirs that have documented her life and career. She will forever be remembered as a trailblazer, a role model, and a true legend in the music industry. Rest in peace, Tina Turner.

News Source : Lea Veloso

Source Link :How Did Tina Turner Die? Cause of Death, What She Passed From – StyleCaster/