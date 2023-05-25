Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Cause of Death: What She Died From

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

RIP to a Rock Legend: The Legacy of Tina Turner

The world of music mourns the loss of one of its greatest icons, Tina Turner. On May 24, 2023, the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed the news, saying that “with her, the world is losing a music legend and role model.”

Tina Turner’s career began in the 1950s when she sang in nightclubs with her then-husband and fellow musician Ike Turner. They released their first single together, “A Fool in Love,” which reached #27 on the Billboard 100. After several successful years in the Ike & Tina Turner revue, Tina launched her own solo career and cemented her place in music history with her single “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” which won three Grammys. Her legacy has been documented several times with a semi-autobiographical film, What’s Love Got To Do With It (starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishbourne), a Broadway musical, and a memoir.

In her memoir, My Love Story, published in 2018, Turner revealed that as she aged, she faced several life-threatening illnesses. She suffered multiple injuries in the 2010s, including a stroke in 2013 and kidney failure that led to a transplant from her longtime partner Erwin Bach in 2017. However, she faced her illnesses with grace and acceptance. She welcomed the teachings of Buddhism, adding: “In Buddhism, one accepts life and death. I was ready, I just thought it was my time.”

“Death isn’t a problem for me, I really don’t mind going,” she assured, adding that her partner’s kidney donation made her feel better. “I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life. I am happier than I ever thought life would become for me. So that means I experienced most of the difficulties when I was young and adult. And in the last few days, when people usually suffer from old age and illness, my luck came. I’m really completely satisfied.”

Turner retired from music in 2009 after embarking on one of the best-selling tours of all time: the “Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.” She moved to Switzerland with her husband in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen. Despite the challenges she faced in her life, she always remained optimistic. “I don’t necessarily want to be a ‘strong’ person,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. “I’ve had a terrible life. I just kept going. You just keep going and hoping something will come of it.”

With over 200 million records sold worldwide, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and dozens of Grammy nominations and eight wins, it’s safe to say that Turner’s legacy is invaluable. In her HBO documentary, Tina, she opens up about the post-traumatic stress disorder she suffered from after being abused by her first husband, Ike Turner. “It wasn’t a good life. The good didn’t make up for the bad,” she tells the documentary filmmakers. “I’ve had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you have, so you have to accept it.”

Several celebrities paid tribute to the “The Best” singer after her passing. Magic Johnson tweeted and posted a picture with the singing legend: “RIP to one of my favorite artists of all time, legendary rock ‘n’ roll queen Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many, many times and without a doubt she put on one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always made sure you got your money’s worth.” Fellow singer Gloria Gaynor tweeted her condolences. “I am so very saddened to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many black and white women in rock music,” Gaynor wrote. “She has done with great dignity and success what very few would have dared in her time and in this genre of music.”

Tina Turner’s music will continue to inspire generations of artists and music lovers alike. Her legacy will live on forever, and the world will always remember the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Rest in peace, Tina.

