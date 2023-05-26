Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Death Cause Revealed, Funeral Planned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner Dies at 83

On Wednesday, the music world mourned the loss of iconic singer Tina Turner. The Queen of Rock and Roll passed away at the age of 83, but no cause of death was specified at the time.

However, according to DailyMail.com, her representative has now confirmed that Turner died of natural causes after a long battle with high blood pressure. Despite beating intestinal cancer and receiving a kidney transplant in 2017, her health had been deteriorating due to the effects of the condition.

In a social media post for World Kidney Day in March, Turner urged her fans to take care of their own kidneys. She revealed that her high blood pressure had gone untreated for too long, leading to kidney disease and putting her in great danger. She added that she wished she had known more about the connection between high blood pressure and kidney disease, as it could have spared her a lot of suffering.

Turner\’s husband, Erwin Bach, donated one of his kidneys to her in 2016, after the singer had reportedly considered assisted suicide. Her funeral arrangements have not been fully planned, but DailyMail.com reports that only her closest friends and family will attend.

Tina Turner\’s Legacy

Turner was not only known for her incredible voice and electrifying performances, but also for her resilience and determination. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, she spoke about her difficult upbringing and her struggles to make it as a solo artist. She also revealed that she had always had a crush on Mick Jagger, and enjoyed touring with the Rolling Stones.

When asked how she would like to be remembered, Turner replied, \”As the Queen of Rock \’n\’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is okay to strive for success on their own terms.\” Her impact on the music industry and on women\’s empowerment will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Tina Turner.

News Source : Extra Staff

Source Link :Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed, Funeral Planned/