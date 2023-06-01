Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Fearless Approach to Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After Years of Health Woes, Tina Turner’s Friend Says She Died Unafraid of Death

Tina Turner, the legendary rockstar and performer, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was 81 years old. Turner had been battling health issues for several years, including kidney disease, stroke, and cancer. Despite her health woes, a friend of Turner’s says that she died unafraid of death.

Health Issues Plagued Turner for Years

Turner’s health issues were well-known to her fans and the public. In 2013, she suffered a stroke which forced her to retire from music. She also battled cancer and underwent a kidney transplant. Turner’s health setbacks were a source of concern for her fans, but she remained optimistic and continued to inspire others with her positive attitude.

A Close Friend Says Turner Was Unafraid of Death

Despite her health issues, a close friend of Turner’s says that she was unafraid of death. According to the friend, Turner had come to terms with the fact that death was inevitable and was at peace with the idea.

“Tina wasn’t afraid of death,” the friend said. “She knew that it was something that would happen to all of us eventually. She was at peace with it, and that made her passing easier for her loved ones.”

The friend also said that Turner had a deep faith in God, which gave her comfort and strength during her health struggles.

Turner’s Legacy as a Performer

Turner was one of the most successful and influential performers of her time. She rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but it was her solo career that made her a global superstar. Turner’s powerful voice and electrifying stage presence made her one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century.

Turner’s music career spanned over five decades, during which she released numerous hits, including “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Private Dancer.” She won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Turner’s Legacy as a Survivor

Turner’s legacy is not just limited to her music career. She was also a survivor who overcame numerous challenges in her personal life. Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, in 1939. She grew up in poverty and experienced domestic violence at the hands of her husband and former musical partner, Ike Turner.

Despite the abuse, Turner found the strength to leave Ike and start a new life on her own. She went on to become a successful solo artist and an advocate for women’s empowerment. Turner’s story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of perseverance.

Conclusion

Tina Turner’s passing is a loss for the music industry and her fans around the world. However, her legacy as a performer and survivor will continue to inspire generations to come. Turner’s unflinching spirit in the face of adversity and her unwavering faith in God is a lesson in courage and grace. She may be gone, but her music and her spirit will live on forever.

News Source : Black Hills Pioneer

Source Link :Tina Turner died ‘unafraid of death’/