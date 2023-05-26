Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Funeral Details Emerge After Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tina Turner: Fans pay tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

On Tuesday, May 24, the world lost a music legend and role model with the passing of Tina Turner at the age of 83. The cause of her death was confirmed to be natural causes, after a long, unspecified illness. Turner’s extensive plans for her funeral have not yet been released, but a family spokesman confirmed that only the star’s closest friends and family will attend the intimate ceremony.

Since news of Turner’s death broke, well-wishers have gathered outside the star’s lakeside home in Küsnacht near Zurich to pay tribute to the music legend, who made Switzerland her home for nearly three decades. Turner had given up her US citizenship to become Swiss ten years ago, and her connection to the community was praised by the Municipality of Küsnacht.

Fans and mourners gathered in front of the cast-iron gate of Turner’s home, which was flanked by two large illuminated columns and emblazoned with “Algonquin” in gold letters. The gate was shrouded in darkness, and fans came out one by one to lay flowers or light candles, some flickering through red-tinted glass jars. Messages hidden among the bouquets read, “You are simply the best” and “I love Tina.”

One well-wisher, Miran Znider, a 48-year-old Slovenian who lives nearby, fought back tears as he spoke to AFP. “I’m shocked… I didn’t expect it to happen so soon,” he said. “Because it is the queen, the queen of all women. I love Tina.” Ozgur Arzik, 48, who grew up with Turner’s sons and lives nearby, said, “Actually, I grew up with Tina Turner’s sons and live nearby… I’ve always heard her songs and I’m really sad that we lost her. I just wanted to be here.”

Turner moved to Switzerland in 1995 with her longtime German partner Erwin Bach, and in 2013, three months after marrying Bach and obtaining her Swiss passport, she renounced her US citizenship. The couple had long rented their castle due to restrictions on property ownership for foreigners, but in 2021, they reportedly spent $76 million on a ten-building waterfront estate in the municipality of Stäfa on the north shore of Lake Zurich.

Turner was hailed by the Swiss media as a model Swiss citizen, having learned German and passed a local civics exam and job interview to receive her citizenship. She also participated in the frequent referendums held in the country known for its direct-democracy system. In 2021, the University of Bern awarded her an honorary doctorate for her “unique musical and artistic life’s work.”

Turner’s music has inspired people around the world with her unique voice and touched many, and fans continue to pay tribute to her legacy. As one message among the flowers read, “Simply the best, forever.”

Tina Turner funeral arrangements Cause of death of Tina Turner Tina Turner memorial service details Tina Turner obituary Tina Turner funeral guest list

News Source : WSTPost

Source Link :Details of Tina Turner’s funeral are emerging after the cause of death was revealed/