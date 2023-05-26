Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Passing at 83 Mourned by Celebrities and Fans Globally

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legendary Tina Turner Passed Away At 83 And Celebrities and Fans Worldwide Express Their Love

The music industry lost one of its greatest icons on December 1, 2021, as Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. The legendary singer, who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, was widely regarded as one of the most influential and powerful vocalists of all time. Her music and performances inspired generations of artists and fans worldwide, and her legacy will continue to live on.

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, in 1939. She began her music career in the 1950s, performing with her then-husband Ike Turner as the duo Ike & Tina Turner. The couple’s electrifying live shows and hit songs, such as “Proud Mary” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” made them one of the most popular acts of the era. However, their abusive relationship eventually led to their divorce in 1978, and Tina went on to pursue a successful solo career.

As a solo artist, Tina Turner continued to captivate audiences with her powerful voice, electrifying stage presence, and hit songs such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Private Dancer,” and “Simply the Best.” She sold over 100 million records worldwide, won multiple Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. She also starred in several films, including “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” a biopic about her life.

Upon hearing the news of Tina Turner’s passing, celebrities and fans worldwide expressed their love and admiration for the singer. Many took to social media to share their thoughts and memories of her, as well as tributes to her music and legacy.

“Rest in power to the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner,” wrote actress Viola Davis on Twitter. “You were a force of nature, a trailblazer, and an inspiration to so many. Your music and spirit will live on forever.”

Musician Lenny Kravitz tweeted, “Tina Turner was everything. A supreme artist, a trailblazer, and a survivor. Her music will continue to inspire and move us for generations to come.”

Other celebrities who paid tribute to Tina Turner included Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Cher, Beyoncé, and Elton John, among many others. Fans also shared their memories of seeing Tina Turner live in concert or listening to her music throughout their lives.

“Tina Turner was my first concert ever, and I will never forget the experience,” wrote one fan on social media. “She was an incredible performer and a true icon. Rest in peace, Tina.”

Another fan added, “Tina Turner’s music helped me through some tough times in my life. Her voice and energy were truly healing. She will be missed, but her music will live on forever.”

Tina Turner’s impact on music and culture cannot be overstated. She paved the way for countless female artists and performers and inspired generations of fans with her music and message of empowerment. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence artists and fans for years to come.

Rest in peace, Tina Turner. You will be dearly missed, but your music and spirit will live on forever.

