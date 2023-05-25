Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Passing: The Queen of Rock’s Final Moment.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Death of Tina Turner: A Tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll

Tina Turner, also known as the Queen of Rock and Roll, is well regarded for her journey from abuse and poverty to one of the most famous recording artists of all time. Whether you are jamming out to “What’s Love Got to Do With It” or “The Best” everyone knows her songs are catchy and some of the best.

Unfortunately, this amazing artist is no longer with us. So how did Tina Turner die? Read on to learn all about the life, and death, of this world-renowned star.

How Did Tina Turner Die?

Tina Turner died after a long battle with several illnesses, mostly due to her advanced age.

In the 6 years leading up to her death, Turner suffered from intestinal cancer and a stroke. At one point her health was so poor she contemplated assisted suicide. Luckily, it didn’t come to that, and her husband was able to donate a kidney to her in 2018 to prolong her life and save her from kidney failure.

It is unknown which of these illnesses finally took her life in 2023.

When Did Tina Turner Die?

Tina Turner’s death occurred on May 24th, 2023, in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Did Tina Turner Live in Switzerland?

Prior to her death, Tina Turner was a legal citizen of Switzerland, in fact, she had renounced her US citizenship in 2013. Whether she simply loved the country or wanted to be based in a country closer to that of her German husband, there is no doubt that she called Switzerland home. The pair rented a home in the city of Kusnucht for many years.

How Old Was Tina Turner When She Died?

Tina lived a long and happy life, dying when she was 83 years old.

Where is Tina Turner Buried?

It is unknown at this time where Tina Turner will be buried. According to her agent, her funeral will be a private affair with only friends and family attending. She will likely be buried in Switzerland because, in 2013, she renounced her US citizenship.

Tina Turner’s Children

Tina Turner was mother to four children during her long life. Two of these children were her biological sons.

Her first son, Raymond Craig, was fathered by Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill. The father of her second son was her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner. This second son was named Ronald Renelle Turner.

Tina’s oldest son Raymond later changed his name to Craig and sadly killed himself in 2018. Her second son, Ronnie, became a bass guitar player in the band Manufactured Funk and married singer Afida Turner. Sadly, Ronnie passed away just before his mother of colon cancer complications in December 2022.

Besides her two biological sons, Tina adopted two of Ike Turner’s sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. Reportedly Tina became estranged from her adopted sons after her divorce from their father.

Tina Turner’s Will

As of this time, Tina Turner’s will has not yet been read, however, she is survived by her second husband Erwin Bach, who is 16 years her junior. Erwin is also in the music industry and previously saved Tina’s life with a kidney donation. It is expected that he will receive the bulk of her estate.

It is also possible that her two granddaughters through her second son Ronnie, may also be named in Tina’s will.

Who Inherited Tina Turner’s Money?

It is assumed that Tina’s second husband, Erwin Bach will inherit most of Tina’s money, though her two granddaughters may also receive something from her estate. It is also possible her two adopted sons may be left something by their ex-stepmother.

What Were Tina Turner’s Last Words?

It is unknown what Tina Turner’s last words were, but her last words to Angela Bassett have made headlines. While she said these words to her fellow artist a few weeks ago, Bassett states she will never forget her kind words which are written below.

“Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me, instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’”

Conclusion

Overall, the world will greatly miss the stylings Tina Turner, but after her health struggles of the last few years, she is likely finally at peace. While details of her funeral and burial have not yet been announced, we won’t need a gravesite to remember this woman who forever changed the face of rock and roll.

News Source : Music In Minnesota

Source Link :How Did Tina Turner Die? How the Queen of Rock Left This World/