Tina Turner Obituary, Death

The news of Tina Turner’s passing has left me in a state of denial. I simply cannot accept that she is no longer with us. Her death has come as a shock to me, and I will never get over it. Although I was aware that she had been struggling with her health for some time, I never expected it to come to this.

A Strong Friendship

Tina and I have been close friends for many years. We first met when we were both young and just starting out in the music industry. We played on Shindig together, worked with Phil Spector on the same project, and recorded “River Deep Mountain High” together. Tina was the only musician ever to be recognized for this aspect of her career, and she will always hold this title.

An Incredible Human Being

Tina Turner was an icon, a legend, and an artist with a loving heart. She was a trailblazer, a hitmaker, and a survivor. She worked harder than anyone else, and she was without a doubt the very best in her field. Her talent and dedication were unmatched, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Tina. Your legacy will live on forever.

