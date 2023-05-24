Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tina Turner’s Peaceful Passing and Perspective on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

RIP to a Rock Legend: Remembering Tina Turner

The music world was left in shock and mourning on May 24, 2023, as news broke that the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, had passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland after a long illness. Turner had been a music icon for over six decades, with a celebrated career that spanned from her early days singing in nightclubs in the 1950s to becoming a solo superstar and cementing her place in music history with hits such as “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner started her music career as a backup singer for Ike Turner, whom she later married and formed a music partnership with. Their first single together, “A Fool in Love,” reached No. 27 on the Billboard 100, and the duo went on to have several successful years in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. However, Turner faced abuse and trauma in her marriage, which she detailed in her memoir and in the semi-autobiographical film, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

After leaving Ike and launching her solo career, Turner’s star continued to rise. Her single “What’s Love Got To Do With It” won three Grammys, and she went on to sell over 200 million records worldwide. Turner’s legacy has been documented in various forms, including a Broadway musical and a memoir.

In her later years, Turner faced multiple life-threatening illnesses, including a stroke in 2013 and kidney failure that led to a transplant from her long-term partner, Erwin Bach, in 2017. Turner embraced Buddhist teachings and accepted life and death, stating that she was ready for her time to come. Even in the face of setbacks, such as a recent fall that left her in a wheelchair, Turner remained positive and happy, stating that she was happier than she had ever been in her life.

With dozens of Grammy nominations and eight wins, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Turner’s impact on music is immeasurable. She paved the way for women in rock music, and her powerful voice and electrifying performances will be remembered for generations to come.

Several celebrities paid tribute to the legendary singer, including Magic Johnson and Gloria Gaynor, who praised Turner’s impact on music and her groundbreaking achievements. Turner’s legacy will continue to inspire and empower musicians and fans around the world, and her music will live on forever. Rest in peace, Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

