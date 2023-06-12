Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tinubu praises Abiola in Democracy Day speech

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

President Bola Tinubu, in his Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2023, paid tribute to the late Moshood Abiola, winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election. Tinubu praised Abiola for his unwavering commitment to democracy and for sacrificing his life in defense of the ideals of democracy. The Nigerian president emphasized the importance of guarding and protecting democracy as a precious jewel, and warned against taking it for granted.

Tinubu’s speech highlighted the significance of June 12 in Nigeria’s political history. He acknowledged that the arbitrary annulment of the 1993 presidential election by military fiat was a turning point in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria. The opposition to the annulment by a resurgent civil society was a testament to the enduring validity of Arnold Toynbee’s postulation that civilization and societies experience progress as they are forced to respond to challenges posed by the environment.

Tinubu also paid tribute to other heroes of democracy, including Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, who was brutally murdered while fighting for democracy, Pa Alfred Rewane, one of the heroes of Nigeria’s independence struggle, and Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who was silenced by the military junta while in pursuit of democracy. He emphasized the need to remember and honor their sacrifices, as well as the sacrifices of others who fought for democracy in Nigeria.

The Nigerian president stressed the importance of democracy in promoting social and economic justice for the people, and the need for a rule of law and a vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. He also acknowledged the pain that the removal of fuel subsidy would cause the masses, but emphasized that it was necessary to save the country from going under and to take resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

Tinubu expressed his commitment to repaying the trust and belief of the people through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that would improve the quality of life. He emphasized that the democracy MKO Abiola died for was one that promotes the welfare of the people over the personal interests of the ruling class, and one where the governed can find personal fulfillment.

In conclusion, Tinubu’s speech highlighted the significance of June 12 in Nigeria’s political history and paid tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought for democracy in Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of guarding and protecting democracy as a precious jewel, and stressed the need for social and economic justice for the people. Tinubu’s speech was a reminder of the challenges that Nigeria has faced in its struggle for democracy, and the need to remain vigilant in preserving and strengthening democracy in the country.

