Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tirthanand Rao speaks out on suicide attempt: “No other choice”

Kapil Sharma’s Co-Star Tirthanand Rao recently attempted suicide during a live session on social media, citing a woman as the reason behind his actions. In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Rao revealed that he has been staying without a house for over 10 days, and that the woman in question has been responsible for his current state. He alleged that she has filed false cases against him and demands money and valuable items in return for withdrawing the fake cases.

Rao added that the woman wants a portion in his house and that he recently gave her a phone worth ₹2 lakh. He stated that he is fed up with her ‘torture’ and just wants her to withdraw the false cases and set him free from all of this. He admitted that he is ashamed of his actions, but had no other option left. He has spent all his money and cannot even concentrate on his work.

This is not the first time that Tirthanand Rao has attempted suicide. He also tried to take his life in December 2021, citing financial troubles as the reason. He revealed that his financial status is in shambles and he has no savings. Although he has some work, including a film called Pav Bhaji which is yet to release, he hasn’t been paid for it or for the web series he worked on. There have been days when he hasn’t eaten anything or survived on just one vada pav. He realized that the only way out of this mess was to end his life.

It is important to note that this news piece may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know needs help, there are various helplines available to provide support. Aasra (Mumbai) can be reached at 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) at 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) at 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) at 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) at 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) at 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) at 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) at 040-66202000, and Lifeline (Kolkata) at 033-64643267.

The issue of mental health and suicide is a serious one and requires more attention and support. It is important for people to speak up and seek help when they are struggling. The stigma around mental health must be removed, and people should be encouraged to seek help without fear of judgment or discrimination.

In the case of Tirthanand Rao, it is unfortunate that he had to resort to such a drastic step. It is unclear what the outcome of his situation will be, but it is important for him to receive the support and help he needs to overcome this difficult time. It is also important for the woman in question to be held accountable for her actions if she is indeed responsible for Tirthanand Rao’s current state.

This incident serves as a reminder that mental health is a serious issue and should not be ignored or dismissed. It is important for people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of mental health issues and to seek help when needed. There are various resources available for those who are struggling, and it is important to make use of them. We must work towards creating a society where mental health is given the attention and support it deserves.

