Dead – Death – Obituary News : Titli Udi singer Sharda dies

Renowned Singer-Composer Sharda Passes Away at 89

The world of Indian music has lost a shining star with the passing of singer-composer Sharda Rajan, who breathed her last on Wednesday morning at her residence in Mumbai. She was 89 years old. According to her son, Shammi Rajan, she had been battling cancer for several months.

Sharda Rajan was known for her distinctive voice texture and style, which made her a familiar name in the world of Hindi film music during the 1960s. She collaborated with the top music director duo of the time, Shankar-Jaikishan, and lent her voice to several tracks in films like ‘Around the World’, ‘Diwana’, ‘An Evening in Paris’, ‘Seema’, and ‘Pehchan’. Her playful rendition of ‘Titli udi ud jo chali’ from the film ‘Suraj’ (1966) continues to be a favourite among retro music lovers.

Born in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, Sharda had a passion for music from a young age and received training in Carnatic music. However, her foray into the world of film music was through her cousin, who sang the song ‘Ankhiyan milakey’ in the film ‘Rattan’ (1944). This inspired her to pursue a career in music, and she soon made her debut as a playback singer in the film ‘Chakori’ (1949).

Over the years, Sharda’s versatility and skill as a singer-composer earned her numerous accolades and awards. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her rendition of the sizzling track ‘Baat zara hai aapas ki’ from the film ‘Jahan Pyar Mile’ (1969). She also composed music for films like ‘Jahan Pyar Mile’, ‘Chand Aur Suraj’ (1965), and ‘Bekarar’ (1983).

Sharda’s contribution to Indian music will always be remembered and cherished. Her unique voice and style, coupled with her passion and dedication, made her a true icon of her time. As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues alike, with many expressing their sadness at the loss of a beloved artist.

In conclusion, the passing of Sharda Rajan marks the end of an era in Indian music. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come, and her music will remain a cherished part of our cultural heritage. Rest in peace, Sharda Rajan.

