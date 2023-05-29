Dead – Death – Obituary News : Todd Hodne: Family and Passing Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Todd Hodne, a former Penn State football player, was born on April 23, 1959, in Long Island, New York. He began playing football at a young age and graduated from St. Dominic’s School in Oyster Bay, New York. However, his life took a dark turn when he committed crimes that landed him in prison.

In May 1979, Todd was arrested on four felony charges, including three counts of first-degree rape. After reaching a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of robbery. The judge sentenced him to 7 years in prison with a possible maximum of 21 years.

After serving his time, Todd was awarded back pay in 1986. However, he failed to control his predatory behavior and continued to use cocaine. On August 11, 1987, he hailed a cab to pick him up at the White Castel restaurant in Huntington, New York, and attempted to rob the driver, Jeffrey Hirsch, when the vehicle stopped. Todd overpowered Jeffrey and stabbed him, leaving him for dead on the freeway.

After locals called the police, Todd was caught by a K9 unit. Jeffrey was declared brain dead and later died at the hospital where he was on life support for six days. Todd was arrested for murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by life in prison.

Todd Hodne’s family includes his father, mother, and siblings, but their names and information are unknown. He was married, but his wife’s name and wedding date are also unknown. Todd’s net worth was estimated to be $15 million, but it is unclear how he accumulated his wealth.

Todd Hodne’s cause of death was not mentioned in any sources, but he died on April 29, 2020. His death may have been related to his time in prison or his criminal past.

In conclusion, Todd Hodne was a former Penn State football player who committed crimes that landed him in prison. He attempted to rob a cab driver and murdered him, resulting in a 25-year sentence followed by life in prison. Todd’s family, wife, and cause of death are unknown, but his criminal past is well-documented.

