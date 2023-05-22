Dead – Death – Obituary News : Todd Tinker Passes Away in Great Barrington MA – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Todd Tinker Obituary: Remembering the Legend

The world lost a great storyteller on Sunday with the passing of Todd Tinker. Whether he was reliving his wrestling days or writing his always-entertaining “The Gospel According to St. Tink” essays for the Whatever Happened To…? newsletter, Tinker’s tales were unmatched. His ability to captivate an audience under any of his wrestling personas, including Ramon Napolitano, Danny Knapp, Mr.??, Oliver Winrush, and Ray St. Clair, was truly impressive.

Todd Tinker was the kind of person who could make you laugh until you cried. He had a gift for storytelling that was unparalleled. His obituary reads, “We’ll miss seeing him sit in his chair, with barking little dogs on his lap, at his feet, and on his shoulders as Danny spun another yarn.”

Remembering Billy Two Rivers

Todd Tinker was not only a great storyteller, but he was also a great friend. He helped book Billy Two Rivers, a Mohawk star from Kahnawake, in England, where his unusual look made him famous. Tinker wrote about Two Rivers arriving in England in The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: Heroes & Icons. Two Rivers and Tinker were staying at Dale Martin Promotions’ little apartment when a drunk announcer stormed in and bounced a shoe off the newcomer’s head.

“He thinks it’s the damn cat, but it was Billy’s Mohawk haircut,” Tinker recounted. Billy ran out shouting and bouncing. “I forgot about that—it was years ago! He was petrified. ‘Indians are attacking us,’ he says.”

Two Rivers and Tinker traveled the UK together, bonding over British history. They maintained contact, and in March 2011, Tinker said, “You get a great education. You learn people. I never drank beer in hotels. I always left.” He and Jerry Brisco visited the atom bomb memorial in Hiroshima on a wrestling tour of Japan, even though the lads wanted to sleep in.

A Life of Adventure

Todd Tinker was an adventurer, global traveler, pugilist, pro-wrestler, fitness fanatic, builder of historical objects, and raconteur. Born in London, England, Tinker’s father excelled in marble and terrazzo mosaics. The family went to Australia when Tinker was three, then returned to England in 1939 before World War II. He spent a lot of time in British athletic groups during the war, like many other kids. Tinker learned boxing, wrestling, and bodybuilding there.

Todd Tinker led a life full of adventure and unforgettable stories. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through his writing and the memories he created with those lucky enough to know him.

