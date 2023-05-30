Dead – Death – Obituary News : Toddler dies after father shoots him and crashes car

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Florida Father Arrested for Shooting 2-Year-Old Son During Argument

St. Petersburg, Florida police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his 2-year-old son during an argument at his parent’s home earlier that night. The incident has shocked the local community and left many wondering how such a tragedy could occur.

According to reports from FOX 13 in Tampa, the St. Petersburg Police Department received a call at around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday about a shooting at a home on 15th Avenue South. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 22-year-old Aaron Creary had gotten into an argument with his parents, which resulted in him brandishing a gun. During the altercation, the weapon fired and struck his 2-year-old son, Armani.

Creary reportedly attempted to drive Armani to the hospital after the shooting but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car in front of a closed building on 34th Street South and 15th Avenue South. The injured child was taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead. Armani had just turned 2-years-old in April.

The tragic incident has left the St. Petersburg community in shock. Many are struggling to comprehend how a father could shoot his own child during an argument. The local police department has released a statement expressing their deep sadness and condolences to the family of the child. They have also stated that they are working closely with the local authorities to investigate the incident fully.

Creary has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and violation of probation. He is currently being held on $750,000 bond at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office jail. It is unclear at this time what provoked the argument that led to the shooting.

The incident has raised concerns about gun violence in the United States, particularly in Florida, which has one of the highest rates of gun-related deaths in the country. In recent years, there have been several high-profile shootings in Florida, including the 2018 Parkland school shooting, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

Gun control advocates have called for stricter laws to prevent such tragedies from occurring, while opponents argue that responsible gun ownership is the key to preventing gun violence. Regardless of where one stands on the issue of gun control, there is no denying that the shooting of a 2-year-old child is a tragic and senseless act of violence that has left a family and a community in mourning.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the St. Petersburg community is coming together to support the family of the child and to mourn the loss of a young life. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and to call for an end to gun violence in the United States. It is hoped that this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call to all those who have the power to effect change and that steps will be taken to prevent such senseless acts of violence from occurring in the future.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Florida 2-year-old dies after father shoots him during argument, crashes car on way to hospital/